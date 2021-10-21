PM emphasises on ‘trust, tech’ to remove middlemen, end corruption

Emphasising that “trust and technology” are a must for efficient governance and elimination of corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the NDA-led union government “does not look at citizens of the country with suspicion”, and has eliminated middlemen and “long lines that caused corruption” by way of “faceless, online processes”.

Stating that the previous governments held “maximum control” and “played the corruption game” under the garb of “thousands of compliances”, Modi said that the present government had “cleared the web and rectified the process” that was in place since Independence.

Modi, who was addressing the two-day joint national conference of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), held in Kevadia in Narmada, also urged officials to “repeat their pledge” to end corrupt practices and “keep up the trust” that the people have instilled in the NDA-led government for good governance and transparency.

Stating that the government “does not spare” those who “cheat and loot” the country, under the “zero tolerance for corruption” policy, Modi pushed for use of technology to eliminate corruption from the country.

The joint two-day conference saw the participation of Lokpal Chairman Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, CVC Commissioner Suresh Patel, CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal.

Stating that corruption, in any form, directly infringes upon the rights of an individual, Modi said, “Swarajya is possible only when everyone gets justice. Corruption, small or big, snatches the rights of someone or the other.”

The Prime Minister said that the continuous efforts of the NDA-led Union government over the last seven years have “instilled a belief” that it is possible to stop the increasing corruption. Modi said, “Today, the country has come to believe that the benefits of government schemes can be availed without any transactions and without middlemen. And today the country has also come to believe that those who cheat the country, loot the poor, no matter how powerful they are, wherever they are in the country and the world, now they are not shown mercy, the government does not spare them.”

Stating that the NDA government has laid emphasis on “trust and technology” to empower the citizens by removing middlemen, Modi said, “The government, today, trusts the citizens of the country… It does not look at them with suspicion. This trust has closed many avenues of corruption by removing the layers of verification of documents. “

“With hassle-free digital technology, from birth certificates to life certificates required for pension, hundreds of facilities are being delivered without middlemen… Online and faceless processes, from booking gas cylinders to tax-related processes, are liberating us from the long lines that have been a huge source of corruption,” he added.

Criticising the previous governments for birthing corrupt practices in the name of compliances, Modi said, “Who knows better than you (officials), what kind of corruption game was played in the name of thousands of compliances and different NoCs, different permissions… Thousands of compliances have been abolished in the past years and there are plans to eliminate thousands more in the coming time.”

He added, “In the decades after independence, the system formed in the country was of the spirit that the government should keep everything under its control. The governments of that time kept maximum control with themselves and due to this, many types of wrong trends were born in the system… That is why we took it as a mission to reduce the interference of the government in the lives of the countrymen.”

Urging the agencies to work on “preventive vigilance”, Modi said that while being alert, the agencies must remember that their job is not to “scare people”. “Usually your work starts when there is any scam, corruption, irregularity… Why can’t it be that we work on preventive vigilance? If we are alert, we can bring many big changes with technology… Many government departments, banks, PSUs, financial institutions in the country are doing important work in the direction of preventive vigilance. It will save resources, time, and power for the country.”