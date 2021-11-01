PM: Country now free from decades-old hereditary laws

Over the past seven years, the country has got “freedom from decades-old hereditary laws”, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his virtual address on “Rashtriya Ekta Diwas”.

“This has given new heights of ideals uniting India. Be it Jammu and Kashmir, North East or a village of Himayala, today all are heading on the road to development,” PM Modi said adding, “But we have to take note of this too that riders of a boat have to take care of the boat as well. Only then we will move forward and achieve targets.”

National Unity Day celebrations were organised at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat on Sunday to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 146th birth anniversary Home Minister Amit Shah was present at the event and paid tribute to the statue of Patel.

Invoking Sardar Patel’s slogan of a united India, Modi said: “Sardar Sahab would see India as a living entity that is why his one India meant equal opportunities and right to dream alike for the people… that country should be such where women have several opportunities, where Dalits, underprivileged and tribals… feel equal… This is what India is doing today and deciding new targets in this objective.”

Speaking about the infrastructural development in the country, Modi said, “It is cutting down the geographical and cultural distances… When ease reach to every corner of the country, the distance in peoples’ hearts will be cut and India’s unity will grow.”

Speaking about farmers, Modi stated, “We have to focus on small farmers and come forward for their benefit…”

In his address, Shah said that it was “Sardar Sahab who strengthened the voice of farmers and laid foundation of co-operation in the country…”

Stressing on the contribution of citizens, the Home Minister said, “This ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ year is also a pledge year for us. If the country’s 130 crore population takes one pledge and follows that, it will help the country a great deal…”