Plea to revise sugarcane workers’ minimum wage: Gujarat HC notice to state

A division bench of the Gujarat High Court on Monday issued notice to the state government and department of labour in a public interest litigation moved by trade union Mazoor Adhikar Manch seeking the revision of minimum wage for sugarcane workers in accordance with the provisions of the Minimum Wages Act, 1948.

The petitioner union pointed out that the rate for sugarcane harvesters/workers was last revised in 2015 and was due for revision in 2020 but was not done. It also submitted that in March 2021, the state revised the minimum rate of wages for employees in the agricultural sector but it was not done for employees and labour employed in sugarcane cutting. The notice has been kept returnable for June 30, by when the respondents are expected to make their submissions with respect to the contentions raised in the PIL.