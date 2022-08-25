scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

Plea against former IPS officer: Gujarat HC seeks clarification from Centre on state’s role in service decisions

The court issued notice for final disposal to the respondents — Rajnish Rai and the state government — posting the matter for September 2.

The Gujarat High Court (File)

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday asked the central government to “make it clear” on the next date of hearing if the parent cadre of an IPS officer has “nothing to do” with an officer’s service conditions, while hearing plea by the government against former IPS officer Rajnish Rai.

The court also sought that the Centre file an affidavit to that effect as well.

In its petition before the  HC, the central government had challenged an order of August 5, 2019 by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Ahmedabad bench contended the bench does not have jurisdiction to preside over Rai’s service matter as his last deputation was under the Ministry of Home Affairs to Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.

The court issued notice for final disposal to the respondents — Rajnish Rai and the state government — posting the matter for September 2.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 24, 2022: Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’ or ‘Benam...Premium
UPSC Key-August 24, 2022: Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’ or ‘Benam...
What if spiders dreamt like humans?Premium
What if spiders dreamt like humans?
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower imagePremium
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower image

Following the Centre’s submission, the division bench of Justices Sonia Gokani and Nisha Thakore, pointed  out that while the last posting was Chittoor, Rai’s parent cadre was that of Gujarat.

The Central government’s counsel, however, emphasised orally that the deputation was under the Ministry of Home Affairs and thus the parent cadre has no role to play.

To this effect, the bench instructed the central government’s counsel to file an affidavit to be taken on the court’s records clarifying that a parent cadre has nothing to do with the service conditions.

Advertisement

Additionally, Justice Gokani remarked, “Mind you, this is going to have larger repercussions…You might be having it (officers) as an All India cadre but at the same time they’re given to the state…”

Rai had approached the CAT Ahmedabad in 2018, after his request for voluntary retirement from services was rejected by the Central government.

His request to retire voluntarily was not acceded to by the Central government citing pending inquiries against him. He abdicated his services on November 30, 2018, following which the Centre suspended the officer as per an order dated December 17, 2018, and initiated disciplinary proceedings against him. Rai has also challenged the suspension order of December 2018 as well as the chargesheet of January 2019 before the CAT Ahmedabad bench.

More from Ahmedabad
Advertisement

The order of August 5, 2019 of CAT Ahmedabad by a single member bench had decided that the two miscellaneous applications by Rai can be heard by a single-judge bench.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-08-2022 at 12:15:37 am
Next Story

Two cars carrying liquor bottles worth Rs 82,000 seized in Surat

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

SC to hear plea to review PMLA verdict in open court

SC to hear plea to review PMLA verdict in open court

Cong spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill quits: Don’t sing to tunes of some

Cong spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill quits: Don’t sing to tunes of some

Here's what NTA plans for CUET next year

Here's what NTA plans for CUET next year

RBI lifts restrictions on American Express

RBI lifts restrictions on American Express

VVS Laxman is interim head coach for Asia Cup

VVS Laxman is interim head coach for Asia Cup

Apple sends out invites for Sep 7 event
‘Far Out’

Apple sends out invites for Sep 7 event

NC indicates will contest all 90 seats when J-K polls held

NC indicates will contest all 90 seats when J-K polls held

Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement