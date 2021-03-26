Platform ticket fares at 13 railway stations reduced in Gujarat

The Western Railways reduced the platform ticket fare at 13 railway stations in Gujarat including Ahmedabad from Rs 50 to Rs 30(file)

The Western Railways reduced the platform ticket fare at 13 railway stations in Gujarat including Ahmedabad from Rs 50 to Rs 30 with effect from Thursday.

As per a statement released from the Ahmedabad zone of Western Railway, the platform ticket rate has been decreased to Rs 30 at railway stations of Ahmedabad, Kutch Gandhidham, Kutch Bhuj, Palanpur, Mehsana, Viramgam, Samakhiali, Maninagar, Patan, Unjha, Siddhpur, Dharmnagar and Sabarmati from Thursday. The platform ticket fares were surged to Rs 50 from Rs 10 earlier in March 2020 in a bid to avoid large gathering of people at railway platforms in view of the Covid-19 situation.



“In the view of current Covid-19 situation, it has been decided to reduce the platform ticket charge from Rs 50 to Rs 30 at 13 railway stations under Ahmedabad zone. The platform ticket rate for remaining small railway stations of the zone has been reduced to Rs 10,” said a senior official of Western Railway.

Meanwhile, the AMC health department started temperature screening and RT-PCR report checking of passengers arriving from Maharashtra in trains at Kalupur railway station from Thursday. Passengers from Maharashtra must get their negative RT PCR test report within 72 hours of their arrival in Ahmedabad. Upon their arrival, passengers will go through thermal screening at the station and their RT PCR report will be examined,” said an official of Western Railways.