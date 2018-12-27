Platform number 1 of Ahmedabad railway station to undergo facelift

Starting January 3, 2019, platform number one of the Ahmedabad railway station will be closed to passengers for 50 days, during which period it is set to undergo redevelopment in keeping with the UNESCO’s World Heritage City.

The face-lift with a new facade and other features will cost Rs 30 crore.

Addressing mediapersons here on Wednesday, Ahmedabad divisional railway manager Dinesh Kumar said that during the block period of the station, trains coming in and going from this station would be shifted to platform number two.

“The DEMU trains from Gandhinagar would be terminated at Sabarmati station and MEMU trains from Vadodara will be terminated at Maninagar station,” he said.

He said the structure of the station would remain unchanged. However, it will be lit with micro-processor based fixed colour lighting which will change with themes. The entry gate on the station concourse and platform will be fitted with granite tiles, he said.