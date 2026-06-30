Spurious plasma racket: Gujarat Police arrest 2 linked to Maharashtra blood banks

The Ahmedabad Rural Police have arrested two Maharashtra blood bank operators involved in a massive spurious plasma racket. Six additional blood banks in Maharashtra are currently under investigation as authorities probe the wider conspiracy.
Superintendent of Police (Ahmedabad Rural) Om Prakash Jat said they were questioning the arrested accused Prakash and Ashok – who operated blood banks in Washim and Jalna of Maharashtra.
Six more blood banks in Maharashtra, which were allegedly buying plasma units from the prime accused Dinesh Chaudhary, are under the scanner of the Special Operation Group of Ahmedabad rural police, the SP said.
According to the SP, the two blood banks had bought 4,000 units of plasma from Chaudhary in the past six months. “More details will come out during their police remand which will be sought on Tuesday,” the SP said.
The SOG had seized 1,140 units of “adulterated” blood plasma, valued at nearly Rs 11 lakh in the market, and arrested four persons, including Chaudhary, earlier this week.
Chaudhary, a resident of Banaskantha, earlier worked as a blood plasma collection executive in multiple companies including the Ahmedabad multinational firm which he targeted.
Modus operandi
According to police, Chaudhary used to supply plasma to a pharmaceutical company based in Ahmedabad. After procuring from his sources, he would remove some of the content of the plasma pouches and put saline water instead, before supplying to the Ahmedabad firm.
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He would collect the original plasma collected during the process to pharmaceutical firms in Maharashtra through blood banks in the neighbouring state, police said.
Police began a probe after 562 of 1,670 units of plasma sourced from five blood banks in Maharashtra by the Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical company were found to be spurious.
The market price of each unit of blood plasma, measuring around 350 ml, is around Rs 5,000.
An FIR was registered at Changodar police station on the basis of a complaint filed by an official of the pharmaceutical company and the accused were booked under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita sections 316(3) (criminal breach of trust) , 125 (Act of endangering life or personal safety), 276 (adulteration of drugs), 324 (5) (mischief), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy).
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Chaudhary is in police remand until Saturday while the other accused are in judicial custody.
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
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