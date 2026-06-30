Spurious plasma racket: Gujarat Police arrest 2 linked to Maharashtra blood banks

Ahmedabad police crack down on spurious plasma racket linked to blood banks in Maharashtra (This image is AI-generated)

The Ahmedabad rural police have arrested two persons who ran blood banks in Maharashtra for their alleged involvement in the spurious plasma racket busted recently.

Superintendent of Police (Ahmedabad Rural) Om Prakash Jat said they were questioning the arrested accused Prakash and Ashok – who operated blood banks in Washim and Jalna of Maharashtra.

Six more blood banks in Maharashtra, which were allegedly buying plasma units from the prime accused Dinesh Chaudhary, are under the scanner of the Special Operation Group of Ahmedabad rural police, the SP said.

According to the SP, the two blood banks had bought 4,000 units of plasma from Chaudhary in the past six months. “More details will come out during their police remand which will be sought on Tuesday,” the SP said.