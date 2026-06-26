Gujarat researchers’ technology to stimulate lightning on other planets in lab gets patent

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A technology that can stimulate lightning on other planets under controlled laboratory conditions, invented by a group of researchers from two Gujarat institutions, has been granted a patent by the Government of India.
The “major breakthrough” has been achieved by researchers from Charotar University of Science and Technology (CHARUSAT) in Anand and Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Ahmedabad, an autonomous institute under the Department of Space, Government of India.
The invention, titled ‘A System and Method for Performing Lightning Characterisation and Detection for Realisation of a Planetary Lightning,’ is expected to play a crucial role in future space missions by enabling researchers to simulate and study lightning phenomena occurring in the atmospheres of planets such as Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn under controlled laboratory conditions on Earth.
The method was invented by Trushit Upadhyay, Principal Chandubhai S Patel Institute of Technology (CSPIT) at CHARUSAT, who is the principal investigator; Jayesh Pabari, scientist at PRL; Upesh Patel head, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, CSPIT; Killol Pandya, associate professor, CSPIT; Ramakant Mahajan and Anil Bhardwaj, scientists, PRL.
“Understanding lightning and atmospheric electrical activity on other planets is essential for gaining insights into atmospheric composition, cloud dynamics, weather systems, and even the potential for habitability. Until now, available technologies were largely limited to study Earth’s atmospheric conditions, making it extremely challenging to recreate extra-terrestrial environments and investigate planetary lightning phenomena in laboratory settings,” said a researcher from CHARUSAT.
Using a custom vacuum chamber and high-voltage setup, the patented system simulates lightning generation across different planetary atmospheres. It has already successfully replicated lightning under the extreme atmospheric conditions of Venus, PRL said in a social media post, sharing a picture of the patent.
The system also enables detailed analysis of the electromagnetic emissions during lightning events and their propagation characteristics. The technology also provides a foundation for the development of future planetary lightning detection payloads and other scientific instruments that could be deployed in future space missions, the researchers said.
The project was funded by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) under its RESPOND programme by providing a financial assistance of Rs 43.31 lakh.
Surendrabhai Patel, president, CHARUSAT, Atul Patel, provost, CHARUSAT, and Binit Patel, registrar CHARUSAT, expressed confidence that the patented technology will strengthen India’s vision of self-reliance in advanced space technologies and contribute significantly to the Centre’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.
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