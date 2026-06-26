Gujarat researchers’ technology to stimulate lightning on other planets in lab gets patent

Using a custom vacuum chamber and high-voltage setup, the patented system simulates lightning generation across different planetary atmospheres. (Photo generated using AI)

A technology that can stimulate lightning on other planets under controlled laboratory conditions, invented by a group of researchers from two Gujarat institutions, has been granted a patent by the Government of India.

The “major breakthrough” has been achieved by researchers from Charotar University of Science and Technology (CHARUSAT) in Anand and Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Ahmedabad, an autonomous institute under the Department of Space, Government of India.

The invention, titled ‘A System and Method for Performing Lightning Characterisation and Detection for Realisation of a Planetary Lightning,’ is expected to play a crucial role in future space missions by enabling researchers to simulate and study lightning phenomena occurring in the atmospheres of planets such as Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn under controlled laboratory conditions on Earth.