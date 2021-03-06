Plan to provide tapped water connection to all households by next 17 months: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said that over 17 lakh households in Gujarat were yet to get tapped drinking water under the “Nal se Jal” scheme. He added that the government plans to cover 1 lakh households every month and provide tapped water connection to all households by the next 17 months.

“While Prime Minister has set a target of 2024 to provide piped drinking water to all households, we have decided targeted to touch all households by end of 2022. We are spending a total of Rs 4,000 crore and 82 per cent work has finished. Now we have targeted to cover one lakh houses every month. 17 lakh households are yet to get water. We will finish this work in 17 months,” said Rupani.

The Assembly elections in Gujarat will be due by December, 2022.

“Due to scattered population and mountainous regions in tribal areas, this problem (lack of piped water supply) increased,” Rupani said while replying to a question raised by Ashwin Kotwal, Congress MLA from Khedbrahma.

Earlier Congress MLA Dr Anil Joshiayara said when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, he had on February 27, 2007 tapped water connection to all tribal households. “Today 13-14 years have passed since then and nothing has happened. The money spent is for non-scheduled areas. It is not being done for tribals,” Dr Joshiyara added.

Another Congress MLA CJ Chavda, while speaking in connection with a different question on the quality of water, said, “In Rajya Sabha, a minister of the Union government has said that water of poor quality is provided in Gujarat…Trace elements of radioactive elements, especially Uranium, has been found in the water provided in Gujarat. Has the government conducted any study on this?”

State Minister for Water Supply Kunwarji Bavaliya said that the water is checked for turbidity, pH (level of acid or alkali) and amount of chlorine.

Rupani, who stood up for a second time to speak on the issue, said, “What the Congress MLA CJ Chavda is referring to is a matter of the past. We are supplying rain water accumulated (in Sardar Sarovar dam) through the Narmada canals. Over 9,000 villages and major cites get this water. Four crore people get Narmada water. Our rigorous testing mechanism is also in place to keep a check on the quality of water.”