PK Mishra condoles demise of ‘batchmate, friend’ Subramaniam

PK Mishra, principal secretary to the Prime Minister, Monday condoled the death of former Chief Secretary of Gujarat Manjula Subramaniam who passed away following health complications in Vadodara on January 1.

In a statement, Mishra stated that the sad demise of his batchmate and close friend was an irreparable personal loss. “Dr Manjula was one of the brightest, most dedicated and highly conscientious officers,” the it stated.

Mishra recalled how Subramaiam served in Gujarat in various capacities, including as DDO Jamnagar, Collector Amreli and Junagadh and as Additional Chief Secretary of various departments and Chief Secretary to the government. In between, she also worked in the Centre in the Ministry of Commerce and the Prime Minister’s Office. He observed that she served with great distinction and leaves behind a legacy, which will be cherished for years to come.