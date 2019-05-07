PIL says state yatradham board caters to only Hindus, Gujarat HC seeks govt response

The Gujarat High Court directed the state government and its Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board to file an affidavit in response to a public interest litigation moved by Ahmedabad-based rights activist Mujaheed Nafees. The PIL alleges that the board provided lodging facilities only at Hindu pilgrim sites and not shrines of other religions. It sought faciliies for pilgimage sites of other religions as well.

Assistant Government Pleader Chintan Dave, who is appearing for the state government, said that the court had directed the state to respond.

According to the petition, the state government passed a resolution in July 1995 to constitute the board, with the objective of “providing lodging and boarding facilities to pilgrims who visit religious shrines from distant places”. According to the petition, after 1997, Ambaji, Dakor, Girnar, Palitana, Somnath and Dwarka were declared ‘holy pilgrim sites’ and Rs 24 lakh earmarked for the purpose of providing lodging facilities at these sites.

Over the years ‘yatradhams’ had grown to cover more than 300 such shrines, not a single one belinging to the Muslim, Sikh, Jain, Christian, Buddhist, Zoroastrian faiths, the PIL said

The PIL seeks to quash and set aside, “…the action of the respondents in excluding the religious sites/places belonging to other religions like Islam, Christianity, Jainism, Baudha (Buddhism), Sikhism, Zoroastrianism, etc. in the State of Gujarat maintained and promoted by the Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board as the same being illegal and violative of Constitution of India.” It also sought an interim direction to the state government not to spend any funds on any religious sites till final disposal of the litigation.