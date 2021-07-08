PIL over cyclone relief for ‘those excluded by surveyors’: Gujarat govt seeks 3 weeks’ time

A family looks on from their badly damaged house after the passing of cyclone Tauktae at Jafarabad, Gujarat. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The Gujarat government on Thursday sought three weeks’ time in relation to a public interest litigation seeking Cyclone Tauktae relief for those affected people who have been excluded from the lists prepared by survey teams.

The PIL filed through Samata Sainik Dal through its chief administrator Bhanubhai Chauhan, has submitted that several families and victims who were affected by the cyclone, has not been included in the list prepared by survey teams for relief package eligibility and that “it seems that the discriminatory treatment is meted out to certain class of the people…”

As per advocate Hemant MAkwana, who was appearing before a division bench on Thursday representing the petitioner, those who have been excluded from the relief package list belong to the Scheduled Castes.

As per a list compiled by the petitioner and added as an annexure to the PIL, at least 78 persons who suffered damages to their houses in the districts of Amreli, Gir Somnath, Junagadh and Bhavnagar, have not been included in the state’s list compiled by its survey teams.

It has also been highlighted in the PIL that “while survey team has lost sight of real situation where the persons from the Scheduled Caste community have not even received electricity as on today.” The PIL was filed on June 19.

The petitioner has sought the court’s direction to direct the state government authorities to include victims affected by the cyclone and consequently, direct them to grant the appropriate compensation.