PIL On Fire safety: Gujarat govt says ‘logistical issues hindering compliance’

The state government, in an affidavit filed before the Gujarat High Court in relation to a public interest litigation dealing with ensuring fire safety in the state, has submitted that “despite all sincere efforts, there are various genuine difficulties that are difficult to be promptly dealt with.”

The difficulties include lack of skilled labourers in smaller towns, not enough competent vendors who can provide good quality installation of fire protection system, waiting period in procuring components necessary for granting fire NOC, such as fire pumps, shortage of unskilled labour due to ongoing festival season.

The affidavit dated October 27, filed by RH Vasava, Joint Secretary of urban development and urban housing department, also said the fire department staff are “also involved in other administrative as well as on field technical works ” and additionally, these staffers were also “utilised for the purpose of providing flood-based duties, ensuring safe evacuation” during the monsoon season.

“…During Diwali season the staff members would be preoccupied with inspections as well as answering the fire calls of the temporary structures made for selling firecrackers. Hence, the entire available staff members could not have been associated with the work of issuance of fire NOC,” the affidavit explains.

As of October 25, there are 163 hospitals and 348 schools in municipality jurisdictions across the state without a valid fire NOC. “Against the said non-compliant buildings, the departments concerned have taken action in the form of disconnection of water supply of 48 hospitals and 84 schools; and disconnection of sewage in 14 hospitals and 6 schools,” the affidavit states.

Apart from logistical difficulties, the state has also alluded to behavioural issues from the public.

“In smaller towns, the owners/occupiers of the buildings do not spend money on the installation of Fire Safety Systems and n view thereof, it becomes very difficult to explain and at the same time ensure that minimum and necessary Fire Protection Systems are installed so as to provide Fire NOC to such buildings.”

Meanwhile, the matter, which was listed for hearing before the division bench of Justices NV Anjaria and Aniruddha Mayee Thursday, saw Justice Mayee requesting that the matter not be placed before a bench that comprises his coram.

This was owing to the fact that Justice Mayee, who prior to his judgeship, was the advocate-on-record at the Supreme Court, representing the Gujarat goverment, in an intervention application pertaining to the issue of fire and building safety in the state.

The application before the SC, which was seized a suo motu proceedings in relation to two fire incidents in Gujarat hospitals in 2020 that killed 13 patients, was over a July 8 notification by the Gujarat government, wherein the state had notified that buildings that do not have valid building use permission, and/or are in breach of BU and/or have violated development control regulations, shall be exempt from the obligation to comply with the building control regulations for a period of three months.

This notification was subsequently stayed by the SC. Justice Mayee said, “At that time I was vehemently protecting the notification (of July 8) of the government,” thus recusing himself from hearing the matter.