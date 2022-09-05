PIL on Chotila temple ropeway: No ‘precipitative action’ till next hearing, says HC

A division bench of the Gujarat High Court (HC) on Monday issued notice to the state and other respondents and directed all the respondents to “not to take any further precipitative action,” until the next date of hearing , in a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a Surendranagar-based religious trust.

The trust in its plea objected to the opacity of rewarding tenders for the construction of a ropeway leading to the temple alleging that the tendering process was done in “utter disregard of safety” .

The PIL moved by Shree Chamunda Mataji Dungar Trust , which is responsible for the management of Chotila Chamunda Maa Temple in Surendranagar, has submitted that the temple, which is situated on a small hill at a certain height, presently sees the only ingress and egress from the temple through nearly 500 stairs.

The Trust, represented by advocate Digant Popat and senior advocate Maulin Raval, said in the plea that they had approached the state government in the year 2008-09, proposing to construct a rope way for the benefit of pilgrims and visitors of the temple, with peak seasons seeing footfall of nearly a lakh visitors.

However, according to the Trust, the state took it upon itself to construct the ropeway and to this effect, it has been alleged by the Trust that the state has favoured a particular company – Mars Entertainment Private Limited – for construction of the ropeway.

It was further pointed out by the petitioner that the award of the contract has been opaque , “done in a very secretive manner” with no tender process carried out.

To this effect, the petitioner is challenging the “ex-facie, illegal, arbitrary notification and final order dated 06.07.2022” passed by the state authorities under the Gujarat Aerial Ropeways Act, 1955, authorising construction of aerial ropeway “in utter disregard of safety, security, technical feasibility, alignments and other such matters,” and has sought that the order be quashed.

The matter has now been posted for hearing on September 21, when the respondent authorities – including the state government and Mars Entertainment Pvt Ltd – are expected to respond to the contentions raised in the petition.