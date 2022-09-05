scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

PIL on Chotila temple ropeway: No ‘precipitative action’ till next hearing, says HC

The trust in its plea objected to the opacity of rewarding tenders for the construction of a ropeway leading to the temple alleging that the tendering process was done in “utter disregard of safety” .

It was further pointed out by the petitioner that the award of the contract has been opaque , “done in a very secretive manner” with no tender process carried out. (File Photo)

A division bench of the Gujarat High Court (HC) on Monday issued notice to the state and other respondents and directed all the respondents to “not to take any further precipitative action,” until the next date of hearing , in a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a Surendranagar-based religious trust.

The trust in its plea objected to the opacity of rewarding tenders for the construction of a ropeway leading to the temple alleging that the tendering process was done in “utter disregard of safety” .

The PIL moved by Shree Chamunda Mataji Dungar Trust , which is responsible for the management of Chotila Chamunda Maa Temple in Surendranagar, has submitted that the temple, which is situated on a small hill at a certain height, presently sees the only ingress and egress from the temple through nearly 500 stairs.

The Trust, represented by advocate Digant Popat and senior advocate Maulin Raval, said in the plea that they had approached the state government in the year 2008-09, proposing to construct a rope way for the benefit of pilgrims and visitors of the temple, with peak seasons seeing footfall of nearly a lakh visitors.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘...
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial historyPremium
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial history
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...

However, according to the Trust, the state took it upon itself to construct the ropeway and to this effect, it has been alleged by the Trust that the state has favoured a particular company – Mars Entertainment Private Limited – for construction of the ropeway.

It was further pointed out by the petitioner that the award of the contract has been opaque , “done in a very secretive manner” with no tender process carried out.

To this effect, the petitioner is challenging the “ex-facie, illegal, arbitrary notification and final order dated 06.07.2022” passed by the state authorities under the Gujarat Aerial Ropeways Act, 1955, authorising construction of aerial ropeway “in utter disregard of safety, security, technical feasibility, alignments and other such matters,” and has sought that the order be quashed.

More from Ahmedabad
Advertisement

The matter has now been posted for hearing on September 21, when the respondent authorities – including the state government and Mars Entertainment Pvt Ltd – are expected to respond to the contentions raised in the petition.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 11:45:26 pm
Next Story

Students, parents worry about delay in medical admissions as plea against NMC fee guidelines reaches SC

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties
Explained

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat
Watch

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction
Express Opinion

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

Premium
Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement