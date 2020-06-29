PIL in Gujarat HC seeks live-streaming of court proceedings

The matter has now been adjourned to July 10. The matter has now been adjourned to July 10.

A public interest litigation (PIL) seeking live-streaming of proceedings in courtrooms was taken up for hearing by the Gujarat High Court on Monday.

The division bench led by Justice R M Chhaya that heard the PIL, which also sought that the virtual hearings be made accessible to public, said that a decision has been taken in this regard and asked the litigant to check with the Registry. The matter has now been adjourned to July 10.

The PIL, filed by Pruthvirajsinh Zala, third-year law student of Nirma University, submitted that “…the concept of justice… would be meaningful only if the public gets access to the proceedings as it would unfold before the courts and in particular, opportunity to witness live proceedings in respect of matters having an impact on the public at large or on section of people”.

Zala, who is appearing as party-in-person, further submitted that live streaming or open access of court proceedings “is feasible due to the advent of technology and, in fact, has been adopted in other jurisdictions across the world as well in few other high courts.” These include the Kerala High Court and Delhi High Court.

Further, citing the Supreme Court judgment of a 2018, Zala said that the judgment had held that courts are ordinarily open to all members of public, unless logistical issues and infrastructural restrictions in courts may not permit the same. “To consummate their aspirations, use of technology to relay or publicize the live court proceedings can be a way forward,” submitted Zala’s petition.

