PIL in Gujarat HC seeking ‘regular V-C’ at children’s varsity

A public interest litigation has been filed before the Gujarat High Court seeking appointment of a ‘regular vice-chancellor’ at Children’s University in Gandhinagar, established in 2009 and affiliated to the UGC.

The PIL has also sought directions to the university to amend provisions of the Children’s University Act “in consonance with the UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualification for Appointment of teachers and other academic staff in universities and colleges and measures for the maintenance of standard in Higher Education 2018.” The PIL is expected to be taken up for hearing on March 9.

The PIL, moved by a 23-year old student of another university, claiming to be a student activist and represented by advocate Sudhanshu Jha, has submitted that the first vice-chancellor of the University was Harshadbhai Prabhudas Shah appointed by the state government in December 2011. Subsequently, the post has now been vacant since 2019 and remains vacant till date.

According to the petitioner, the Gujarat government has “again appointed Harshad Prabhudas Shah as Director General even without the recommendation of the Standing Committee”.