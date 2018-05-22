PIL filed in Gujarat High Court against desilting of dam in Gir

The Shingoda dam in Gir National Park and Sanctuary The Shingoda dam in Gir National Park and Sanctuary

A PIL has been filed in the Gujarat High Court, seeking stay on the ongoing desilting work at Singhoda dam located in the Gir National Park. The desilting work at the dam is part of the state government’s ongoing water conservation campaign.

Stating that the desilting work at the dam is in violation of the Wildlife Protection Act, the PIL filed by Shailendrasinh Jadeja, a resident of Rajkot, stated the District Collector of Gir-Somnath has allowed movement of about 1,000 tractors per day inside the periphery of the national park which is a prohibited area under the provision of the Wildlife Protection Act.

While praising the state government’s water conservation campaign as “very well thought out and planned for the state”, the petitioner said that “the same cannot be permitted inside the national park, specifically in the heart of the Gir forest wherein innumerable crocodiles reside and it is the time of the year when there are a number of eggs in and around the dam”.

The Singhoda dam is also home to 10 Asiatic Lions, it stated.

“On May 1, the chief conservator of forest and other members had met to consider the aspect of desiltation after considering the Wildlife Protection Act… They seem to have misinterpreted the provision and have permitted the desiltation work,” the PIL stated.

The PIL is likely to be taken up on Wednesday.

