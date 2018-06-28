PIL effect: HC directs AMC to act against officials for bad roads in Ahmedabad

Potholes surfaced on several roads in Ahmedabad after heavy rainfall, last monsoon Potholes surfaced on several roads in Ahmedabad after heavy rainfall, last monsoon

A Division Bench of the Gujarat High Court has directed the commissioner of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to initiate departmental proceedings against the civic body officers responsible for the poor quality of roads in the city, which came to fore during last year’s monsoon as potholes emerged across the city. The High Court has directed the AMC commissioner to wrap up the inquiry and submit an action taken report before it in three months.

In its order, passed last month, the Division Bench of Justice M R Shah and Justice A Y Kogje issued a number of instructions to the authorities on the upkeep of the roads.

The court has directed that no road-opening permit or road-digging permit should be granted in the monsoon season, unless there is an emergency, adding that the head of concerned department should clarify the urgency while allowing work during rainy season.

Further, the court said that such permission should be given “backed by a time-bound programme.”

The order stated that in the permit it should be mentioned that if the roads are restored or made motorable in time, the permit holder should not be given any further work. “There shall be overall constant supervision and monitoring by the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and the City Engineer of the Corporation as ultimately, being the Heads of the Corporation/ Departments, they shall be responsible,” the order noted.

It said that the payment to the contractors should be made only after certification of their work. The court also instructed that the assistant city engineer will have to certify it, signed by his superior officers, before making the payment.

“If any certificate is found to be incorrect and/or inaccurate and/or false, the concerned officer of the Engineering Department shall be held personally responsible for which over and above disciplinary action, he/ she may be made liable for the related offences punishable under the Indian Penal Code also.”

The bench has directed the corporation to see that in its contract there are specifications of quality of the road and if any deviation is found, the contractor shall reconstruct it within the defect liability period which should not be less than two or three years. Also, the security deposit or bank guarantee should be kept higher so that cost can be recovered from the contractor. The court has also stated that “contractor shall also be saddled with heavy penalty.”

The judgment also stated that “to ensure safe and smooth mobility in the city, the mantra of “E-E-E”, that is: engineering, education of people and enforcement of laws, has to be followed.” The judgment came on a public interest litigation filed by one Mustak Hussain Kadri.

