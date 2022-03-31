Physical attendance in schools not must this academic yr: Govt to HC

Physical attendance in schools under the Gujarat education department “is not compulsory” for the academic year 2021-22 which is about to end, the state government told the Gujarat High Court Wednesday.

The government’s submission came after it issued a circular on February 18 mandating 100 per cent physical attendance in schools.

The submission came in relation to a public interest litigation (PIL) before the Gujarat High Court moved by one Gandhinagar resident Abhilash Thankayathil Muraleedharan.

The petitioner Abhilash had challenged the Gujarat education department’s circular of February 18 notifying that all schools and colleges, including government, private and grant-in-aid across all boards under the aegis of the Gujarat education department, will be reopened fully for offline classes with no online classes permitted from February 21.

Government pleader Manisha Shah submitted before a division bench that for students studying in state schools and affiliated to state board, the attendance for physical appearance in the school for the academic year 2021-22 would not be compulsory.

The Government pleader also submitted before the court that the matter is left to the discretion of respective schools and the parents.

The submission and her statement was placed on the court’s record.

The bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice AJ Shastri noted that since CBSE, ICSE and other boards have not been presented with an opportunity to make their submission on whether classes can be continued in hybrid mode, opting for online classes at the discretion of parents and schools at present will only be available to state board schools.

The court relisted the matter for June 7 ganting liberty to the petitioner to move before the vacation bench of the court if need arises.