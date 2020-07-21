Phase 2 of surveillance: 122 super-spreaders test positive in Ahmedabad

Focusing on super-spreaders, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) launched a second drive after two months since the first surveillance drive conducted in May and is issuing fresh health cards to them. (Representational) Focusing on super-spreaders, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) launched a second drive after two months since the first surveillance drive conducted in May and is issuing fresh health cards to them. (Representational)

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC)’s second phase of surveillance and testing of super-spreaders that was launched on July 8 has tested over 17,000, including staff of hair cutting-salons as well as vendors of vegetables, fruits, grocery, milk and medicines, of which 122 tested positive for Covid-19.

Among another vulnerable category of 1,065 bank employees who were tested, 10 emerged positive, data accessed by The Indian Express revealed.

The surveillance drive also covered 625 drivers and conductors of Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Services (AMTS) and Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) under rapid antigen testing and two tested positive. The aggressive rapid antigen testing drive carried out across the city since July 1 tested 6,400 passengers at 8 highway entry points, of which 58 persons tested positive.

Focusing on super-spreaders, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) launched a second drive after two months since the first surveillance drive conducted in May and is issuing fresh health cards to them.

The previous campaign screened 33,500 superspreaders thermally and conducted tests on 12,500 persons, of which 700 turned positive for coronavirus.

Rajiv Kumar Gupta, additional chief secretary forest and environment department who is in charge of Ahmedabad city, told this newspaper that over 100 per cent population was covered under second phase of surveillance drive. From Monday, the AMC is focusing on the newly merged areas of Bopal-Ghuma municipality and gram panchayats of Chiloda-Naroda and Kathwada with AMC. In addition to residential areas, antigen testing drive will cover industries also this week.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.