Phase-1 of greenfield airport in Dholera gets CCEA nod

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Tuesday approved the proposal for development of phase-1of a greenfield airport at Dholera, Gujarat, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,305 crore within

48 months.

The airport, situated at an aerial distance of 80 km from Ahmedabad Airport, is planned to be operational 2025-26 onwards. Around 3 lakh passengers are expected to fly to and from the airport per year, which is expected to grow to touch 23 lakh in the following two decades.

“The annual cargo traffic is also estimated from the year 2025-26 at 20,000 tonne, which would increase to 2,73,000 tonne over a period of 20 years,” a government statement said.

The project is being implemented by Dholera International Airport Company Limited (DIACL), which is a joint venture company comprising the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Government of Gujarat (GoG) and the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) — all holding equity in 51:33:16 ratio.

The Cabinet, according to the statement, was also apprised of the agreement signed among member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, on cooperation in the field of youth work.

The areas of cooperation include cooperation in the field of work with youth and public youth organisations (associations) implementing state youth policy, as well as support initiatives aimed at enhancing international youth cooperation.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal for signing of an agreement between India and the United Nations for a wayfinding app to be used in the Palais des Nations, United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG).

The $2-million project for developing the wayfinding app was conceptualised as a donation from India to the UN on the world body’s 75th anniversary in 2020. The estimated financial implication for development deployment and maintenance of the App is $ 2 Million.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs also approved a moratorium of three years (2020-21, 21-22 & 22-23) to Cochin Port Authority (CoPA) towards repayment of the balance outstanding central loans amounting to Rs 446.83 crore to tide over the

financial crisis.

The amount was to be repaid in 10 installments beginning 2018-19, the statement said, but the port authority could not make the payments 2020-21 onwards as traffic was badly impacted due to the Covid

pandemic.