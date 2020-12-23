Pharma giant to set up global R&D headquarters in Ahmedabad

Baxter, a United States-headquartered pharmaceutical giant, will invest around Rs 100 crore to set up its global research and development (R&D) headquarters in Ahmedabad, a senior state government official said.

“Baxter, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies with a turnover of almost Rs 90,000 crore will be setting up its global R&D headquarters in Ahmedabad. The size of the investment will be around Rs 100 crore. This unit will not only offer specialised roles but also bring a new enthusiasm in the state’s pharmaceutical sector,” M K Das, additional chief secretary to the chief minister, said.

The official said the company has purchased space near Ahmedabad for the project. “On the lines of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, Gujarat extends support to private companies willing to set up R&D units in the state,” Das said.

Currently, Baxter has a research and development and information technology centre in Bengaluru and a manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad where the company is manufacturing generic injectables.

According to industry sources, Baxter has taken up 44,000 square feet (carpet area) in a new commercial office building on Bopal-Ambli BRTS corridor, which has a market value of around Rs 100-110 crore. A questionnaire sent to the company in this regard remained unanswered.

Currently, Gujarat accounts for 33 per cent of India’s pharmaceuticals output. The state exported products worth USD 4 billion in 2019-20, accounting for 28 per cent of India’s pharmaceutical exports. The state also has 40 per cent of India’s contract research organisations, over 130 USFDA approved units, and over 800 WHO GMP compliant units.

