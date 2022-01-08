scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 07, 2022
Must Read

Rising Covid cases: PGTI kickstarts golf tournament in Ahmedabad, major portion postponed

The body in an emergency meeting held on Thursday decided to hold only Pre-Qualifying 1 on January 7-8 at Kalhaar Blues and Greens Golf Club and postpone all other stages scheduled between January 10-20.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
Updated: January 8, 2022 2:09:26 am
Assam jawan killedA total of 338 golfers including those from eight countries were expected to participate in the event near Ahmedabad from January 7-20.

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) Friday kickstarted Tata Steel PGTI Qualifying School 2022 at a golf course outside Ahmedabad city. However, due to rising Covid cases, the official body of professional golf in India, decided to postpone major part of the the event, which was expected to be “the biggest gathering of golfers in the country.”

The body in an emergency meeting held on Thursday decided to hold only Pre-Qualifying 1 on January 7-8 at Kalhaar Blues and Greens Golf Club and postpone all other stages scheduled between January 10-20.

A total of 338 golfers including those from eight countries were expected to participate in the event near Ahmedabad from January 7-20. The Pre Qualifying 1 stage of Tata Steel PGTI Qualifying School 2022 which is expected to go on till January 8, involves 101 players. Two are Candians and one from Britain.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The game is being held at Kalhaar Blues and Greens Golf Club on the Sanand-Viramgam highway when rising Covid cases have forces the state government to cancel a host of events including Vibrant Gujarat 2022. Gujarat Tourism is the presenting partner for the golf event.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

“The dates for this event in Ahmedabad was finalised in November 2021. There were no permissions needed at that time. Though Covid cases were rising elsewhere, the situation in Gujarat was not so bad about 10 days ago. So when we saw the Covid cases rising, we decided to postpone the event,” an official from PGTI said.

The Qualifying School kickstarts each PGTI season and is one of the most important events on PGTI calender. It is also the only route for players to qualify to play on PGTI in a particular season. Among all PGTI events, the ongoing Qualifying school event runs for the longest duration of two weeks.

This year, 259 professionals and 79 amateurs were expected to participate at the venue in Ahmedabad. This includes 20 golfers from foreign nations including Bangladesh, Canada, Australia, Sri Lanka, USA, UK, UAE and Nepal. This time, PGTI is staging its Qualifying school after a gap of one year due to the pandemic. The last PGTI Qualifying School was held in January 2020.

“Due to the postponment of the remaining part of the event, 90 more golfers who were scheduled to start arriving in Ahmedabad from January 8, have been informed of the development,” the official said. The golfers for Pre Qualifying 1 stage had already arrived two days ago and had started playing their practice rounds.

More from Ahmedabad

The district administration in Ahmedabad said there were no official restrictions in place against conducting a sporting event.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 07: Latest News

Advertisement