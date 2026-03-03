PG medical student, elderly couple from Jamnagar kill themselves in 2 incidents

Three residents of Jamnagar in Gujarat—a postgraduate medical student and an elderly couple—allegedly died by suicide in two incidents on Monday, the police said on Tuesday.

Chintan Parmar, 26, allegedly killed himself in his hostel room at Dr MK Shah Medical College, attached to SMS Hospital in Ahmedabad’s Chandkheda area. Parmar, who was enrolled in the Master of Surgery (MS) programme at the medical college, had arrived in Ahmedabad from Jamnagar just a week before his death, said Inspector J K Makwana of the Chandkheda police station.

While no suicide note was found, Makwana said the student’s family members told the police that Parmar had been under some tension before his medical college admission but had not discussed the matter with them.