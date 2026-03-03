PG medical student, elderly couple from Jamnagar kill themselves in 2 incidents

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Three residents of Jamnagar in Gujarat—a postgraduate medical student and an elderly couple—allegedly died by suicide in two incidents on Monday, the police said on Tuesday.
Chintan Parmar, 26, allegedly killed himself in his hostel room at Dr MK Shah Medical College, attached to SMS Hospital in Ahmedabad’s Chandkheda area. Parmar, who was enrolled in the Master of Surgery (MS) programme at the medical college, had arrived in Ahmedabad from Jamnagar just a week before his death, said Inspector J K Makwana of the Chandkheda police station.
While no suicide note was found, Makwana said the student’s family members told the police that Parmar had been under some tension before his medical college admission but had not discussed the matter with them.
The Indian Express attempted to reach Dr A T Leuva, Dean, Dr MK Shah Medical College, but he was unavailable for comment.
In the second incident, the Dhrol police in Jamnagar identified the deceased as Damji Mulji Bhimani, 70, and his wife Manu Danji Bhimani, 68. Head Constable Jayesh Dalsaniya said the elderly couple had been suffering from illnesses for a long time and had previously attempted suicide.
On Monday, after the couple’s son and daughter-in-law found them, they were taken to a local hospital. However, Manu Bhimani died on the way, while Damji Bhimani died during treatment.
Accidental death reports were filed at the respective police stations in connection with both incidents.
