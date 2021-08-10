Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named ‘Neeraj’ to celebrate Olympic gold medal win

Neeraj Chopra created history on August 7 as he became the first athlete from the country to win a gold in track and field event in the Olympics. (File Photo)

To celebrate Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra’s gold medal win in the recently held Tokyo Olympics, a petrol pump owner of Netrang town in Bharuch district offered free fuel to people sharing his first name.

In two days, 28 people availed it and they were also felicitated with bouquets by the petrol pump owner, Ayub Pathan, and his staffers.

“I love sports and followed the Olympics on television. We all hoped that India would win at least one gold medal. It was so thrilling when Neeraj Chopra won. People had to show their identity proof in order to avail the benefit,” Pathan said.

Neeraj Vasava (25), a resident of Dediyapada, said, “It was a really unique way of honouring Neeraj Chopra.”

Neeraj Gamit (30), a resident of Bharuch town, said, “I appreciate this gesture of the petrol pump owner. Neeraj Chopra made every Indian proud. This way we could honour the sportsman.”

The Girnar ropeway service management in Junagadh also announced that people with the name ‘Neeraj’ can enjoy a free ropeway ride till August 20.

“Total 35 people have availed free rides. People are happy and appreciating our move,” Deepak Kaplish, regional head (west) of Usha Breco Limited (UBL), the operator of Girnar ropeway, told The Indian Express.

“Neeraj Chopra has done wonders by winning gold and we thought that we should also do something to honour him. We thought that a simple social media post congratulating Neeraj Chopra would not suffice. That is how this idea of giving free rides came up,” the UBL executive said, adding “It helped that the administrators of Ambaji temple also offered to make special arrangements for all persons named Neeraj to offer pooja.”

Kaplish said that to avail free rides, people with the name “Neeraj” will have to produce their Aadhaar card or driving licence or voter’s identification card and the offer will remain open till August 20.