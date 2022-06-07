Petitioner withdraws PIL seeking directive to stop pre-natal sex selection

A public interest litigation filed in the Gujarat High Court, seeking a directive to ensure compliance of Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act to stop sex selection, was withdrawn on Monday by the petitioner after a division bench dismissed it.

A division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice AJ Shastri dismissed the PIL filed by a Surat-based non-government organisation, remarking, “You’re trying to espouse a very good cause, we appreciate it. But it should be done in a proper manner. Ask for appropriate prayers.”

The court reserved liberty to the petitioner to file a fresh petition seeking “comprehensive and larger reliefs” before dismissing the PIL filed by Apmrutyu Nivaran Sahay through its director Geeta Shroff.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

The organisation, represented by advocate Zubin Bharda, pointed out that IVF centres mushrooming in Surat are furthering sex selection, not by killing female foetuses but by “manufacturing boys”. The PIL primarily relied on news reports to assert its claim, including a sting operation by a Gujarati newspaper.

The PIL sought that such IVF centres, genetic counselling centres and ultrasound clinics should be properly monitored by the authorities.