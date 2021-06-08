Petition seeks rehabilitation of slum dwellers evicted for bullet train project

Ahmedabad-based trade union Bandhkaam Mazdoor Sangathan has moved a public interest litigation before the Gujarat High Court seeking that the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Western Railway Department be restrained from evicting slum dwellers near Sabarmati, until rehabilitation. The slum dwellers were evicted for the ongoing bullet train project construction, the petitioner union has contended.

Taken up by a division bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Biren Vaishnav on Monday, the matter has now been posted for further hearing on June 10. It has directed the petitioner to serve a copy of the petition to National High Speed Railway Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) in the interim as well.

JP ni Chali, which came into being in 1991, has 68-70 hutments populated by 350 slum dwellers. As per the petitioner, despite repeated representations to NHSRCL, AMC and Western Railways, the slums were removed by the railway administration “in an illegal and arbitrary manner.” The slum dwellers were given an eviction notice on March 15. Subsequently, representations were made to the municipal commissioner seeking shelter and immediate allotment of accommodation to the slum population surveyed under Gujarat Urban Livelihood Mission under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, but to no avail.

The trade union has sought that the court directs payment of compensation of Rs 1 lakh to each family, whose houses were demolished and that they be rehabilitated.