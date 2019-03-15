Petition against Chudasama’s win: Dholka RO says 429 postal votes rightly rejected

Dhaval Jani, the returning officer (RO) of Dholka Assembly constituency in the 2017 polls, told the Gujarat High Court on Thursday that 429 postal ballots were rejected during the counting since they “were not in consonance with rules and guidelines of the Election Commission”.

Jani, who was cross-examined during the hearing of a petition challenging the election of minister Bhupendersinh Chudasma from Dholka, said, “As far as 423 covers containing postal ballots, they were found to be prima facie not worth being opened, since as per rules, they can’t be said to be validly tendered vote and therefore the covers containing the paper, which on being opened are termed to be ballot paper 13-B, were not opened and the vote contained therein, not counted.”

Congress candidate Ashwin Rathod had alleged that Jani as RO had wrongfully invalidated 429 postal votes leading to his defeat by 327 votes.