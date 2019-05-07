Gujarat: PepsiCo withdraws one of its 3 lawsuits against potato farmers

Nearly a month after PepsiCo India slapped a commercial civil suit on Deesa farmer brothers Fulchand and Suresh Kachchhawa for “illegally” growing its patented potato variety, the company withdrew it on Monday. The withdrawal application states: “The plaintiff wishes to withdraw… relying on its discussions with the government to find a long-term and an amicable solution to issues around its seed protection.”

Advocate Kailash Gehlot, who represents the Kachchhawas, said, “The lawsuit had sought Rs 20 lakh in damages. With this withdrawal application, all other orders stand null and void, including the high court’s order appointing two court commissioners to investigate the premises as well as cold storage facilities at Banaskantha and Sabarkantha.”

Meanwhile, the lawsuits against four farmers from Sabarkantha and five from Aravalli continue to stand. Advocate Anand Yagnik, representing the four Sabarkantha farmers, each of whom have been slapped with a Rs 1.05 crore lawsuit, said the withdrawal was “not unconditional but appears to be motivated and malicious”.

“PepsiCo (India) has withdrawn the suit on the basis of what transpired behind curtains between PepsiCo India and the state government in the context of the ongoing parliamentary election, as reflected in its withdrawal application,” he said. “Farmers of Gujarat must not feel protected…They must resort to Section 39 of PPV&FR Act against Section 64 (invoked by PepsiCo India) and seek justice and protection under the Act itself”.