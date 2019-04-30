Toggle Menu
Pepsico case: Gujarat High Court gives extension to two farmers up to June 12 to respond

The high court had issued notice to the trial court to take inventory of the stock of potato that allegedly infringed the trademark, on behalf of the defendants, returnable by May 8.

Anand Yagnik, representing Fulchand and Suresh Kachchhawa, told the court on Monday that the notice issued by the trial court had been received without the charges pertaining to the lawsuit.

Two of eleven farmers who have been sued by PepsiCo India for producing and selling a trademark variety of potato, were on Monday granted extension up to June 12 by the Gujarat High Court to respond to a notice issued on April 18. The earlier set date was May 8.

Anand Yagnik, representing Fulchand and Suresh Kachchhawa, told the court on Monday that the notice issued by the trial court had been received without the charges pertaining to the lawsuit.

