People want Cong back, BJP misruling Gujarat, says Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Congress Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that Gujarat now wants change and people of the state want the Congress to come back.

“Since the last 27 years, BJP has been maladministering, misconducting, mishandling, mismanaging, and misruling the state of Gujarat. The two control freak “big brothers” are ruling Gujarat through remote control from Delhi,” Singhvi said addressing media persons in Surat.

“The average annual rate of growth of GDP under the Narendra Modi government so far has been just 4.8 per cent, compared with 8.4 perc ent during the first seven years of the UPA-1 and 2 governments. Even if one excludes the year 2020-21 (FY21) due to Covid-19, the six-year average stands at 6.8 percent, way below that of the Manmohan Singh government,” he added.

The Congress leader further alleged that Gujarat topped in food inflation which is 11.5 percent, higher than Rajasthan, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand.

Further raising the issue of unemployment, Singhvi added, “Gujarat is a wealthy state but here the unemployment rate of has rose to 18.7 per cent in April 2020, according to a survey conducted by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). In the recent recruitment for 3,400 vacant posts of Talatis (Village panchayat executive head) in Gujarat, over 17 lakh youths have applied. Apart from this there are 4 lakhs unemployed persons registered with government agencies.”

About corruption in the civic bodies in the state, the Congress MP, said, “Several municipal bodies in top cities of Gujarat perennially keep facing charges of rampant corruption. The BJP has been in power for the last 15 years in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation which has an annual budget of around Rs 9,500 crore. Over 15 years, that amounts to Rs 1.5 lakh crore. However, there are allegations by the opposition leaders that most of the money has been gobbled up by the corporators which has resulted in substandard works.”

Singhvi also alleged that MSME sector in the state is undergoing an “unprecedented crisis”.

“According to the Union ministry of MSMEs, the number of sick units jumped from 4,321 in 2010-11 to 20,615 in 2012-13 and 49,382 in 2014-15. Between 2004 and 2014, 60,000 MSMEs shut down in Gujarat. The situation has worsened after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister,” he claimed.

About malnutrition rate in Gujarat, Singhvi said, “The National Family Health Survey (2019-20) recorded that nearly 11 percent of children (under 5 years) suffered from wasting (low weight for height) against just 7 percent in 2005-06 or 14 years ago. The number of children suffering from anaemia has also risen by 10 percentage points (70 per cent to 80 percent). Likewise, in the past 14 years, the number of anemic children has increased by 10 percent. Both pregnant and non-pregnant women too recorded rise in anaemia by 2 per cent and 10 per cent respectively,” the Congress MP said.

Singhvi also alleged that human development in Gujarat has taken a backseat under the BJP rule.