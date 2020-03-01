WATCH: People take ‘booze bath’ at Gujarat marriage party, six booked

A screengrab of the video that has gone viral. A screengrab of the video that has gone viral.

Police have booked six persons under the Prohibition Act in Gujarat’s Kutch district a day after a video went viral showing them “bathing” in liquor at a marriage party. Police said the video was shot on February 26 morning at a dandiya raas event of a marriage party in Kadangra Mota village under Mundra Taluka of Kutch.

The viral video shows a group of men holding whiskey bottles and dancing around in an inebriated state. Some of them are seen pouring alcohol from the bottle on themselves and each other.

After the video went viral on Saturday, police identified the six accused and booked them under nine sections of the Prohibition Act.

The accused persons have been identified as Mangal Jadeja, Pradip Jadeja, Ramdevsinh Mer, Hardipsinh Khod, Vijaysinh Jadeja and Mayursinh Jadeja.

The FIR lodged at Mundra Police station said the accused were in the possession of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) bottles in their hands.

“Taking cognizance of the viral video, we identified the six men and booked them under various sections of the Prohibition Act,” police said.

“The incident is of February 26 morning and the video went viral on Saturday so medical tests won’t prove conclusive in this case. Still, we have detained one of the accused and conducted his medical test,” said Sourav Tolumbia, Superintendent of police, Kutch Bhuj.

