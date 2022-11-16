People should ask why 3 CMs were replaced one after the other: Kanhaiya Kumar

Stating that political decision that Gujarat makes has a repercussion in the country, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar Tuesday said people of the state should ask why three chief ministers were replaced one after the other.

“In this election, we do not want to lecture to people. People of a state belonging to Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel are knowledgeable enough. But I can make an appeal to them for a new beginning in this country’s politics,” said Kumar while addressing reporters at Congress headquarters in the city here.

“Even Lord Ram’s exile ended in 14 years. You have given chance to just one party for 27 years and all the results are before you. A Gujarati knows best the truth about Gujarat model. The event in Morbi have stigmatised Gujarat and people in Gujarat should think about it,” he added.

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kumar said, “As soon as the Chief Minister became the Prime Minister, he abandoned Gujarat. The direct result of it is that the state had three chief ministers. People of Gujarat should ask Modiji that if he selected a wrong person (as the chief minister ). What was wrong with Anandiben Patel and if there was an issue, why was she selected. She was replaced by Vijay Rupani and what was wrong with him. He was replaced by Bhupendra Patel… This is a insult of a constitutional post.”

Further launching an attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said that the PM gives lectures about dynastic politics.

“Why home minister Amit Shah doesn’t take cognisance of what the Prime Minister says and remove his son (Jay Shah) from the post of BCCI,” he said adding that BJP has given tickets to more than 10 children of their leaders.

He said the BJP does not talk about jobs, salaries, prices, etc. “What kind of a message goes in the society when someone praises a person accused of rape,” Kumar said, without mentioning developments in the Bilkis Bano case.