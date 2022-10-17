People of Gujarat want a new-engine govt now, says Kejriwal in Mehsana

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia would break free on December 8 when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would form the government in Gujarat, said party convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, adding that the people of Gujarat want “nayi engine ki sarkar (new-engine government) and not “double engine ki sarkar (double-engined government)”.

Referring to the questioning of Sisodia by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Kejriwal said at a rally in Unjha of Mehsana, “He (Manish Sisodia) was supposed to come to Gujarat, but they arrested him. They do not want Sisodia to campaign in Gujarat. They will keep him arrested for one month. As soon as results are out on Decemeber 8, and AAP will form government in Gujarat… Jail ke taale tootenge, Manish Sisodia chhutenge (locks of the jail will break and Manish Sisodia will be relased).”

Saying that the AAP is growing and winning in states one after the other, the Delhi CM said, “There is a report by the Union government that inflation in Gujarat is double than that of Delhi. Why is that? Because there is more corruption in Gujarat.”

Claiming that several central ministers have offered Rs 30,000-crore package for Gujarat, Kejriwal said, “I cannot offer you Rs 30,000 crore package, but I can give Rs 30,000 benefit to each family each month, by providing free electricity, free medical treatment, free education…”

Exuding confidence about winning Gujarat, the AAP convener said, “The people of Delhi gave us 67 out of 70 seats, the people of Punjab gave us 92 out of 117 seats, give us 150 out of 182 seats, we will fulfill all the promises.”

Promising to withdraw “fake cases” filed against agitators and release those in jail due to agitations within a month of forming the government, Kejriwal said that the AAP government, if formed, would honour all soldiers or police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the past five years by providing Rs 1 crore each to their families.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who also spoke at the rally said, “Former Delhi Chief Minister, Sheila Dikshit, was asked on the day of voting in Delhi about the impact Kejriwal could make after he filed nominations against her (in 2013 Delhi Assembly elections). She asked , ‘Who is Kejriwal?’. The results came after three days… she couldn’t forget who is Kejriwal for the entire life.”

Advertisement

Calling Congress an “MLA-selling company”, Mann asked people to not vote for Congress, as “it has gone into a coma”.

In Deesa of Banaskantha district, Kejriwal said, “A few days ago, when I went to Vadodara, 10-15 boys started chanting ‘Modi…Modi…Modi’… I called those boys and asked the reason… They said they were doing it ‘because they gave us money, but we will vote only for you’.”

Adding that now people need a “new-engine” government and not a “double-engine” government, Kejriwal said, “New party, new faces, new thought, new politics. This time give vote to the new party. We want one chance, and if we don’t work for the five years, I will not ask your vote the next time. Ask anyone in Delhi, if anyone says that they are not happy with Kejriwal, then don’t vote for me in Gujarat.”