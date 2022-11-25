scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

People of Gujarat didn’t have a choice before: Mann

Mann on Thursday held roadshows in four constituencies of central Gujarat. Nandod, a reserved seat for the Scheduled Tribe communities, in Narmada district is currently represented by Congress MLA Premsinh Vasava.

Bhagwant Mann Gujarat roadshows, Gujarat BJP, AAP Aam Aadmi Party, Gujarat voters, Gujarat Assembly elections, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Indian Express, Current affairsPunjab Chief Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann Thursday said that the people of Gujarat did not have a party to choose other than BJP, but now they one — referring to AAP.

“Earlier, you did not have a choice. Now you have a choice which cleans (broom, the party’s symbol),” said Mann in a roadshow in Nandod reiterating the the party’s guarantees of free electricity, employment, regularisation of outsource employees, and raising issues like paper leaks.

Mann also attacked the media and their surveys that displayed less seats for AAP, terming them “godi media”.

Mann on Thursday held roadshows in four constituencies of central Gujarat. Nandod, a reserved seat for the Scheduled Tribe communities, in Narmada district is currently represented by Congress MLA Premsinh Vasava.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...Premium
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation
More from Ahmedabad

Mann also held roadshows in Karjan in Vadodara, and Sankheda and Jetpur in Chhota Udepur district.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-11-2022 at 12:03:59 am
Next Story

Karni Sena chief, PAAS leaders join BJP

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close