Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

At least 10 killed as trailer truck crushes rickshaw in Vadodara

The accident, which occurred shortly after noon on Tuesday near the Darjipura Air Force Base on NH-48, left four people severely injured and caused a major traffic jam in the area.

DCP (Zone 4) Panna Momaya told The Indian Express, "At this moment, we are in the process of identifying the ten deceased. Four injured persons are stable. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)

At least ten people were killed and four left severely injured when a trailer truck crushed a shuttle tempo rickshaw at Dumad Chowkdi in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Tuesday, officials said. The impact of the collision was such that a team of fire officials, assisted by air force personnel, had to cut through the vehicle’s metal roof to pull out the bodies.

The accident, which occurred shortly after noon on Tuesday near the Darjipura Air Force Base on NH-48, led to a major traffic jam in the area. Officials said the trailer truck lost control while trying to prevent a collision with a car and veered to the other side of the highway, crushing a shuttle tempo rickshaw against the wall of the Air Force compound.

DCP (Zone 4) Panna Momaya told The Indian Express, “At this moment, we are in the process of identifying the ten deceased. Four injured persons are stable. We have detained one person, who is also injured… We are getting more details on the trailer and the probe is on.”

The passengers in the rickshaw hailed from Dahod district in Gujarat and Alirajpur in Madhya Pradesh, officials said. While four of the injured were rushed to SSG Hospital for treatment, the bodies of the deceased were also brought to the hospital for identification.

More from Ahmedabad

The impact also broke a part of the wall of the Air Force compound, officials said.

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 05:46:54 pm
Live Blog

