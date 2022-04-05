People have not developed ‘tragic consciousness’, says Gopal Guru

People have become “insensitive” these days and have not “developed tragic consciousness”, according to political scientist Gopal Narayan Guru said on Monday.

Guru, also the editor of Economic and Political Weekly (EPW), was speaking at the fourth Morarji Desai memorial lecture — Gandhi and Non-Violence — at the Gujarat University campus in Ahmedabad.

“Gandhi (Mahatma) has said that the atmosphere of violence increases when we stop developing a sense of tragedy. We have not developed a tragic consciousness. This is a different chapter in Gandhi’s ideology. We have become insensitive,” Guru said.

“There is so much virtual violence, bombing shown on television, such news are shown. You cannot appreciate violence happening on the screen, you cannot have vicarious pleasure. I invite a few research papers on this from Vidyapith students at EPW,” he added.

Guru said that he receives a lot of papers on domestic violence , violence against Dalits, tribals being displaced.

“There are a lot of people talking about Gandhi but not what he means. As he has said that non violence doesn’t speak loudly but acts silently. There is no need to shout that we are non violent. Thus it becomes important to talk about Gandhi,” he added.