People from Rahul Gandhi’s constituency come to Gujarat for work: CM Rupani

Inaugurating a job fair organised at Sarsana on Thursday, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying that people from his constituency come to Gujarat to seek jobs as they do not get employment there. “People from Rahul Gandhi’s Amethi constituency come here and get jobs which they don’t get there. Gujarat is the land of opportunities in terms of investment by industries and globally it is called the best place for investment,” the CM said addressing a gathering at the event where he gave apprenticeship contract letters to 10 youths.

Around 2,254 youths of Surat and north Gujarat were given apprenticeship letters at the event. Besides the Chief Minister, state Labour Employment Minister Dilipkumar Thakore was present at the event that was organized at the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (SGCI) platinum hall. Similar job fairs were held at different places in north Gujarat, central Gujarat and other areas.

Representatives of 54 companies were present. The salary package per annum of the beneficiaries are between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 8 lakh. Rupani said that Surat district has arranged 40 job fairs during the year to appoint 27,900 youths, including 11,000 under apprenticeship schemes.

Addressing the gathering, Rupani said, “December 25, which is the birthday of (former Prime Minister) Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is celebrated as Good Governance Day. On December 26, our new government completed one year, and as part of it, we have come to the public with the work done by us with our upcoming programs. Today in Gujarat, job fairs are being conducted at five different places where over 12,000 youths had been given job offers.”

He said, “When I was a youth, I was listening to slogans like “Garibi hatoao, bekari hatao, brashtachar hatao”. Till today in our country only slogans were raised. During earlier times, Jawaharlal Nehru said ‘aaram haram hain’. Then people said ‘aaram haram hain to phir kaam to dijiye, nara diya hain to phir anjam to dijiye.’”

The CM said, “Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi had started ‘Make in India’, ‘Skill India’, ‘Startup India’ and ‘Standup India’ with an intention to make youths not job-seekers but job-givers.”

“We have come to know that 4.50 lakh youths have joined the Apprenticeship Scheme (across the country) and in Gujarat 75,000 youths have got jobs (through that scheme) and our target is to reach one lakh and we will achieve it in the coming days,” he said.

Attacking Rahul Gandhi, Rupani said, “Those who are doing politics with the issue of unemployment, I wanted to tell them that Gujarat is such a state, which has employment opportunities. In Gujarat, a large number of non-Gujarati people work. This shows that Gujarat is a state where they can get jobs easily. From Rahul Gandhi’s Amethi constituency, many youths have come to Gujarat and they are now working in different industries in the state as they don’t get jobs there. In the 50 to 55 years of (Congress) rule, the rate of unemployment has gone up. In the 10-year Congress regime, no recruitment was done by the government… Congress governments had given jobs to youths by taking bribes of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.”

Talking about the recent paper leak incident in Lok Rakshak Dal examination, Rupani said, “After learning about the paper leak, our government cancelled the exams. We don’t want wrong people to get jobs. We are conducting the same exam on January 6. We have asked the ATS (Anti-Terrorist Squad) officials to probe the case. We have told the police to identify them and arrest them.”