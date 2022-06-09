People can lodge e-FIR for mobile or vehicle theft

The state government announced on Wednesday that citizens can lodge “e-FIR” online for cases of mobile phone or vehicle theft in Gujarat without visiting police stations.

According to a statement released by the Information Department of the Gujarat government, people can now use the “citizen portal” of Home Department or the “Citizen First” mobile app to register their complaints for mobile phone or vehicle theft.

“As per directives of the Union Home Ministry…, the state government has taken a welfare decision where citizens can use the webpage http://gujhome.gujarat.gov.in or the citizen first mobile application to register their complaints of mobile phones or vehicles theft into e-FIR. The services of e-FIR will be applicable only in cases when the accused is unknown and no bodily harm was done to the victim during the theft,” read the statement from the information department.

“The complainant has to register themselves at the citizen portal and fill details about the theft. After a preliminary investigation by police, the e-FIR will be converted into FIR. In case the police station concerned is not known by the complainant, then their complaint will be sent to the police commissioner or superintendent of police office of the city/district,” it added.

The state government also announced that disciplinary action will be initiated against police officials if no action is taken on the e-FIR within five days of filing it.

“The investigating officer must study the e-FIR and within 48 hours of the complaint being uploaded, the officer must contact the complainant to get details regarding vehicle/phone documents and also visit the scene of crime… ” the statement said.