Penalty on outstanding instalment of housing scheme to be waived

The Gujarat government has decided to waive 100 per cent penalty on the outstanding instalment for beneficiaries of old schemes of the Gujarat Housing Board and Slum Clearance cell for a period of 90 days.

If the outstanding instalment amount is repaid by the beneficiary within 90 days from the implementation of the scheme, 100 per cent of the penalty applicable on the outstanding instalment will be waived, stated an official release from the state government. The government expects waive Rs 768.92 crore during this 90-day period.

As many as 64,992 outstanding beneficiaries will be able to get ownership of their house through this plan, the release added. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has also taken an important decision to reduce the interest on the remaining penalty for those unable to repay.