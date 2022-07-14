scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Penalty on outstanding instalment of housing scheme to be waived

If the outstanding instalment amount is repaid by the beneficiary within 90 days from the implementation of the scheme, 100 per cent of the penalty applicable on the outstanding instalment will be waived, stated an official release from the state government. The government expects waive Rs 768.92 crore during this 90-day period.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 14, 2022 3:14:01 am
Gujarat government, housing schemes, Bhupendra Patel, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsChief Minister Bhupendra Patel has also taken an important decision to reduce the interest on the remaining penalty for those unable to repay.

The Gujarat government has decided to waive 100 per cent penalty on the outstanding instalment for beneficiaries of old schemes of the Gujarat Housing Board and Slum Clearance cell for a period of 90 days.

If the outstanding instalment amount is repaid by the beneficiary within 90 days from the implementation of the scheme, 100 per cent of the penalty applicable on the outstanding instalment will be waived, stated an official release from the state government. The government expects waive Rs 768.92 crore during this 90-day period.

More from Ahmedabad

As many as 64,992 outstanding beneficiaries will be able to get ownership of their house through this plan, the release added. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has also taken an important decision to reduce the interest on the remaining penalty for those unable to repay.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...Premium
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...
UPSC Key-July 13, 2022: Why to read ‘Malimath Committee Report’ or ‘Defin...Premium
UPSC Key-July 13, 2022: Why to read ‘Malimath Committee Report’ or ‘Defin...
Jaishankar vs Vijayan: An elevated Kerala highway and a Centre-vs-Kerala ...Premium
Jaishankar vs Vijayan: An elevated Kerala highway and a Centre-vs-Kerala ...
Explained: Why did Gotabaya Rajapaksa choose to flee to the Maldives?Premium
Explained: Why did Gotabaya Rajapaksa choose to flee to the Maldives?

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 13: Latest News
Advertisement