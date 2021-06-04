Peahen electrocuted in substation, power outage in Vadodara city

MGVCL officials said that the repair work will be completed by Friday.

The Western Zone of Vadodara city witnessed a power outage on Thursday after the main substation at Gotri suffered a short circuit due to the electrocution of a peahen in an intermediary substation located close by. The incident occurred around 6.30 am on Thursday and the power was restored through auxiliary sources, but the Madhya Gujarat Vij Corporation Limited (MGVCL) was repairing the damage for over 12 hours until Thursday evening.

The incident occurred when a peahen got stuck in between two phases of a 66×11 KV substation in the Gotri area, causing a bridging outage. The carcass of the bird, which was instantly electrocuted, ensured that the electricity passing through both the phases met, thereby resulting in a huge short circuit. The substation is located at a distance of 25 meters from the main source substation of 220×66 KV capacity, an MGVCL officer said.

The proximity to the main substation and the impact from the amplified current meant that the main substation tripped following a short circuit, in a matter of minutes.

The MGVCL official said that the incident has caused much damage to the source substation and the repair work has been going on for close to 12 hours.

The official said, “The peahen is a huge bird of about 100 cm in length. The bird was stuck in between two phases of electricity and was instantly electrocuted. But the meeting of the two phases because of the body, caused the current to amplify and snapped the wires in six places of the main substation. The substation was then closed for a couple of hours until the bird carcass was removed for phase-wise restoration of power.”

“The repair work is immense and has been going on since close to 12 hours, even though the power supply was fully resorted within two hours across the area, through auxiliary sources,” the official added.

