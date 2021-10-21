PCV introduced in routine immunisation programme

The pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) has been included under the universal immunisation programme in Gujarat with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel marking the launch from Alhadpura Health and Wellness Centre in Chhota Udepur on Wednesday.

Pneumococcal infections can lead to serious invasive diseases such as meningitis, septicaemia and pneumonia, as well as milder but more common illnesses such as sinusitis and inflammation in the middle ear. The dosing schedule for children below five years of age includes two primary doses and a booster dose at nine months.

It is estimated that 12 lakh children in the state are eligible for the vaccine that will be available free of cost at government hospitals, health centres, sub-centres, and health and wellness centres, a government release said. “Mamta card that tracks women and children, will also include a column for PCV now,” said Gujarat immunisation officer Nayan Jani.