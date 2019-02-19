Pay hike demand: Gujarat transport staff to go on strike from tomorrow

Over 45,000 employees of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) will go on an indefinite strike from February 20.

Advertising

Over 45,000 employees of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) will go on an indefinite strike from February 20 over various demands, including implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, shutting down of private bus services, among others.

As a prelude to the strike, over hundreds of GSRTC employees held a dharna outside the GSRTC office here on Monday.

The dharna was held under the banner of State Transport Sanchalan Samithi, which is a committee comprising leaders of all three unions like Gujarat ST Karmachari union, Gujarat ST Workers federation and Gujarat ST Mazdoor Sangh. The union leaders chanted slogans for implementation of the 7th Pay Commission for the employees of GSRTC.

Advertising

South Gujarat In-charge of State Transport Sanchalan Samithi Kaushal Desai, said, “Apart from implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, we all want that the state government should shut down private bus services and the government should start such services on their own. The fixed-salary employees should be given salary as per the government norms. This apart, stop selling GSRTC land to develop bus depots under PPP model.”

The strike will hit over 23 lakh passengers and students.