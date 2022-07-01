Patrick French steps down as AU Arts and Sciences dean; cosmologist prof Raghavan to take charge

Five years after Professor Patrick French was appointed the founding dean of the School of Arts and Sciences at Ahmedabad University (AU), French Thursday announced that he will step down from the role of dean, with cosmologist professor Raghavan Rangarajan taking charge as dean.

Award-winning historian, biographer and political analyst, who held an additional position as professor for the public understanding of the humanities at AU, French added in his announcement that he “will be taking a writing sabbatical, and look forward to returning to a new senior role in global strategy at Ahmedabad in 2023.”

His announcement stated, “From the start, my remit was to build an innovative, inclusive and collaborative School that could enable undergraduate and graduate students to reach their full academic potential. Without the encouragement of the professors, students and supporters of Arts and Sciences at Ahmedabad, this vision could never have been realised.”

“The School remains a work in progress, but one that is solidly grounded in intellectual rigour and a liberal vision of thinking and learning. I have no doubt that the incoming Dean of Arts and Sciences, the cosmologist Professor Raghavan Rangarajan, will do an excellent job in continuing and expanding this legacy,” he added.

Professor Raghavan Rangarajan, who joined AU in January 2018, is presently a professor at the School of Arts and Sciences and dean of the undergraduate college at AU.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

He was on the faculty of the theoretical physics division at the Vikram Sarabhai-established Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad for over 20 years before joining AU.

With his areas of research being cosmology and particle physics, Raghavan’s research has been on topics such as dark matter, the matter-antimatter asymmetry of the universe and cosmic microwave background radiation.

Often seen as an active participant in issues in Ahmedabad, prof Raghavan was recently seen in PUCL Gujarat gatherings in Ahmedabad following the arrest of human rights activist Teesta Setalvad and retired DGP RB Sreekumar.