Patient’s bandage had a ‘vikas’ when PM visited, says Vaghela

Questioning how a three-inch bandage on an injured survivor of Morbi bridge collapse turned into a 12-inch plaster overnight at the Morbi civil hospital, former chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela on Wednesday said he has written to the Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court requesting to take suo motu cognisance with regard to the bridge collapse.

Vaghela who visited Morbi hospital on October 31, said, “The patient whom I met (at Morbi hospital) had a minor injury and had about a three-inch bandage and was sleeping on a dirty sheet and pillow… Within a night the civil hospital is decked up as if it was somebody’s marriage reception. The three-inch bandage becomes a 12-inch one overnight. Like the ‘vikas’ in the country, this the bandage too had a ‘vikas’. He did not have any fracture. It was done to fool people.”

The veteran leader was referring to the patient occupying bed number 26 at the civil hospital, who was one of the patients PM Modi interacted with while visiting the hospital on November 1.

Vaghela, who was also a Union minister in the UPA government, also criticised PM Modi for changing clothes and wearing hat to public events the day after the Morbi accident.

“So many people died in your Gujarat. You are responsible and you could have at least removed your hat,” Vaghela said referring to PM Modi’s appearance at the Kevadia event on October 31 — a day after the accident — where he was seen wearing a hat.

“Even Britishers remove their hat while honouring the dead. You even changed clothes to impress people. Why did you not take your helicopter to Morbi in the morning (of October 31 to aid rescue operations). People need to understand that all he needs is votes. You keep mourning after two-and-a-half days. Was it because you needed to attend public meetings,” the veteren leader further said.

Several inquiries were conducted by the state government with respect to a number of accidents including a flyover collapse in Surat, fire outbreaks in hospital and hooch tragedy, he said, adding that no reports were shared in the public domain.

“People think inquiries will yield something, but the government ends up fooling people in the name of inquiries,” Vaghela said adding inquiry ordered into the Morbi incident will meet the same fate.

“I have requested the Gujarat HC to lodge suo motu cases… The capacity of the bridge was 15-20 persons. Who gave the permission for 400-500 people to get on to the bridge,” he said questioning the Oreva’s role in this accident.

“If bridges collapse elsewhere, it is an act of fraud… This (accident at Morbi) is a fraud in your own state… In Bengal you criticised the chief minister for the bridge collapse, why didn’t you do the same in Gujarat,” Vaghela asked.

Crediting the Muslim youths living in the neighbourhood of the bridge for saving lives on October 30, he said, “The government was nowhere in the picture when the bridge collapsed. There were no boats on standby for any accident. Muslim swimmers saved a number of lives.”

Seeking votes for the Congress, Vaghela said, “I am telling people of Gujarat to save themselves. These are people who have a habit of converting deaths into political gains… Even though I am not in Congress, I appeal to bring about a change this time… vote for Congress.”