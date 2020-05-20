Patient found dead at BRTS bus stop was dropped as per his wish, says Nitin Patel

Patel said the state was working on a software to avoid such situations in the future. (File photo) Patel said the state was working on a software to avoid such situations in the future. (File photo)

Even as the committee appointed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on May 17 to probe the death of a 67-year-old Covid-19 patient at a BRTS bus stop in Dani Limda area is yet to submit its report, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Tuesday said that the bus driver dropped the patient, Ganpat Makwana, “a little ahead of Dani Limda bus station, as per his wish”. As per Patel, Makwana’s residence was another 400 metres away from the bus stop.

Speaking to reporters on a visit to the UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad, Patel said, “The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporat-ion has started a commendable initiative where AMTS bus is kept ready near the 1,200-bed Covid hospital to drop people back to their residences on discharge. As per the information I received, this patient requested for permission to stay at home and it was allowed on certain conditions. He was among three patients who were discharged and boarded the bus that day. The driver dropped him going by his wish, a little ahead of Dani Limda.”

The panel headed Principal Secretary and Chief Commissioner of State Tax, JP Gupta, was entrusted with the responsibility of investigating into the death of Makwana on May 17.

“As per police information, Makwana was at the bus stand, ate some biscuits, chatted with some people. Despite being closer to his home, for some reason he did not go home… may be his oxygen level dropped or some other reason, he was stayed at the bus stand till around 11 pm and later passed away. His postmortem report is awaited,” added Patel.

Patel said the state was working on a software to avoid such situations in the future. “To avoid the situation where patients’ relatives remain unaware of the status of the patient or are unable to keep them in home isolation, it has been decided to create a software, work on which is under way since Monday… A patient will be discharged from hospital only after informing their relatives to ensure no questions are raised,” said Patel.

Makwana, a textile worker with a firm in Ahmedabad and a resident of Rohit Patel Colony in Dani Limda, a containment zone, got symptoms on May 10 and tested positive for coronavirus on May 13. He was allowed home isolation and was discharged from Civil Hospital on May 14.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.