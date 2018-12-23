Patidars to hold Kayda Katha on law & rights in Surat from December 27

From December 27, Patidar Anamat Andolan Samithi (PAAS), which has been fighting for quota for Patidars in government jobs and education, along with Surat National Yuva Sangathan will hold a three-day-long “Kayda Katha” here to raise awareness about the Constitution, criminal laws and human rights.

Advertising

The idea, the organisers said, is to “eradicate superstitious beliefs among people and educate them about the Constitution, consumer laws, criminal laws, judicial procedures, municipal laws, RTI Act, among others.

“We have also selected experts on different subjects, and they will deliver lectures on each subject so that common people could understand it,” said PAAS leader and co-founder of Surat National Yuva Sangathan Dharmik Malaviya.

“We are hoping that PAAS leader Hardik Patel will attend the programme on the concluding day,” he added.

Advertising

The idea of using “Kayda Katha”, an event for religious discourse, to raise awareness about the law is the brainchild of Patidar quota leader and former police constable Gopal Italia.

“Everyday, the programme will begin from 8.30 pm and will culminate at 11.00 pm at Shiva farm in Varachha. On the first day, we are going to take out Samvidhan Yatra (Constitution rally) from Patidar Garden in Varachha area. Later in the evening, lectures will be held on Constitution, followed by municipal laws, like how to register the complaint and write application related to road, water, different taxes, and cleanliness… On the second day, the topics covered would be how to register a complaint with the police department, and if the officials do not register a complaint, then what to do. Later, experts will give details on arrest, bail, police remand etc. On the third day, the topics covered will be consumer rights etc,” said Surat PAAS co-convenor Vishal Vasoya.