Patidars form panel to seek withdrawal of all 2015 cases

Patidar organisations on Wednesday decided to form a committee to press for the release of Surat co-convenor of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) Alpesh Katheriya and for the withdrawal of cases filed against several members of the community for alleged rioting during the 2015 reservation agitation.

The decision was arrived at during a meeting of Patidar community leaders and PAAS, held at Khodaldham in Rajkot Wednesday. It has been decided that a panel of six – two each from the Khodaldham trust, the Umiya Dham trust and PAAS – would be formed in a week’s time to begin talks with the Gujarat government to release Katheriya and withdraw the riot cases.

However, there appeared a difference of opinion on whether the quota agitation would continue or not. President of the Khodaldham Trust of Leuva Patidars Naresh Patel told mediapersons after the meeting, “There was an agitation earlier, but I don’t see its existence now”. However, Hardik Patel, founder of PAAS who led the 2015 agitation seeking reservation for the community in jobs and admissions, in a post on social media said the agitation had “gone soft” but was not over. “…the quota agitation will continue peacefully till the Supreme Court decides on 10% reservation announced by the Central government and all the criminal cases against all the agitators are withdrawn.” the post said. “It is known to all that it was due to this agitation that poor people of Gujarat, including Patidar community got Swavlamban Yojana worth Rs 1,000 crore (announced by former chief minister Anandiben Patel), a Commission for Unreserved Communities (announced by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani) and 10% reservation.”

The issue of Katheriya’s release has dominated discourse among the Patidar community of late. Two of Hardik’s public functions as a star campaigner of the Congress during elections were disrupted by youths from Surat sporting banners in support of Katheriya. Hardik’s joining the Congress is seen by some as defeating the purpose of the stir.

Asked about this, Naresh Patel told mediapersons, “As far as Hardik (joining the Congress) is concerned, I must say that many also joined the BJP and quit it. It is their personal matter”.

Naresh Patel also told mediapersons that he had taken a “lead role” in helping Katheriya get released the first time. “Whenever I am required, I will be there,” he said, adding that they would seek government intervention in the legal course, after working out solutions in the committee meeting.

Recently the government moved an application for withdrawal of cases against five Patidar youths booked at Ramol police station during the stir. Naresh said that a large number of Patidar youth had come to him seeking his intervention in expediting the release of Katheriya and withdrawal of cases against Patidars.

Katheriya has been lodged in Surat district central jail at Lajpore since February 18 for violating bail conditions on which he was released by court. He was first arrested in a sedition case in November and released in December on bail but re-arrested for violating bail conditions.

A former close aide of Hardik, Dinesh Bambhaniya, who called Wednesday’s meeting said, “The meeting was fruitful and the committee of representatives of Khodaldham, Umiyadham and PAAS will make representations to the government regularly (to press their demands).”

A similar meeting is planned with trustees of Umiyadham in Unjha of Mehsana district. Bambhaniya said that the date will be announced soon.