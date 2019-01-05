Patidar outfit to start preparing for global business summit slated for 2020 to create jobs for youth

With the state government making preparations for the Vibrant Gujarat summit which according to officials has generated 23,67,000 jobs in the state since 2003, the Patidar community in Gujarat is set to start preparations for the second edition of the “Global Patidar Business Summit” from Saturday.

Community body, Sardardham Vishwa Patidar Kendra (SVPK), began organising such summits in the wake of the Patidar agitation for reservations in jobs and education in 2015, to provide jobs to the youths of the community. The first such summit was held in 2018.

“The summit in 2018 was very successful… We managed to provide jobs to 2,650 persons through the summit. From Saturday, we begin preparations for our next summit which will be held in January 2020,” said Gagji Sutariya, president of SVPK.

“We are glad that like the Patidars, the Brahmins, Kshatriyas and Thakor samaj also organised similar summits…,” Sutariya said.

On Saturday, the organisation will begin bookings for the 2,000 stalls that they plan to set up during the summit in 2020.

Apart from the business summit due next year, the community will organise a “Chintan Shibir” at the Statue of Unity, where 250 industrialists will come together to contemplate the issues of job creation.

“The chintan Shibir is expected to be held before March 2019,” Sutariya said.

On the need for Patidar organisations to organise such business summits with the state government organising the biannual Vibrant Gujarat summit, Sutariya said, “The government is doing it’s best but others need to come forward to fill in the gaps. We are organising the summit every alternate year and we are ensuring that it does not clash with the government’s Vibrant summit.”

Recently, in an official release, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel had claimed that since 2003, the Vibrant Gujarat summits had attracted investments worth Rs 13,45,873 crore and created 23,67,000 jobs.