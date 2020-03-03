Patidar leader Hardik’s wife wants all cases against him quashed

Rahul Gandhi with Hardik Patel in Adalaj on Tuesday. The Patidar quota agitation leader joined the Congress, saying that he took the decision after seeing the party’s patriotism. (Express photo by Javed Raja) Rahul Gandhi with Hardik Patel in Adalaj on Tuesday. The Patidar quota agitation leader joined the Congress, saying that he took the decision after seeing the party’s patriotism. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

Days after the Supreme Court provided one week of relief from arrest to Patidar leader Hardik Patel in a 2015 Patidar agitation case, his wife Kinjal along with supporters on Monday presented a memorandum in 15 districts of Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, demanding all FIRs against Patel and other Patidar youth related to the agitation be quashed.

Kinjal and supporters of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) reached the office of Ahmedabad collector at RTO circle in Ahmedabad on Monday morning to protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat.

“The state government in 2017 during the state polls, had promised that all FIRs against Hardik and other Patidar youth will be quashed. However, they have been harassing the youth with fake cases. Today we have decided to submit a memorandum to offices in 70 Talukas of 15 districts in Gujarat demanding that police withdraw all cases. Today, I have not come here as Hardik’s wife but an aware citizen who can see the clear misuse of law,” said Kinjal.

The protest by Kinjal and PAAS supporters comes in anticipation of the next hearing in the SC on March 6 on the 2015 Patidar agitation case which will decide the fate of Hardik. The SC on February 27 had granted relief to Hardik Patel for one week from arrest.

“I have spoken to Hardik on phone and I have informed him that the SC has granted a one-week relief and the next hearing date is March 6. Our agitation will now depend on the outcome of the hearing on that day. Hardik hasn’t come home for the past 2.5 months,” said Kinjal.

PAAS workers in Surat also handed over a memorandum to district collector Dr Dhaval Patel. They also threatened to intensify their protests, if the cases are not withdrawn within 15 days.

The 2015 Patidar agitation case refers to a series of gatherings held by Patel, demanding reservation for the Patidar community, which had then escalated into riots in several parts of Gujarat. The police firing meant to control the riots had resulted in death of 14 Patidar youth. According to a reply given by the state government in an ongoing case in Ahmedabad court, there are at least 10 FIRs against Hardik related to the agitation.

According to Jayesh Patel, Ahmedabad convener of PAAS, there are at least 500 FIRs filed by police against over 1,000 Patidar youth in 15 districts of Gujarat under various offences.

“Despite promises made, the state government did not withdraw any case and as a result, a thousand youth are now being harassed in courts and jails. Some youth from Saurashtra have to travel to North Gujarat for a court date and some vice versa due to police excesses. If the administration and police don’t withdraw the cases against the Patidar youth then we will hold another agitation like we did back in 2015,” said Jayesh.

(With inputs from Surat)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.